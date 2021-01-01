From festpak
CLASSIC Carving Knife, 8-inch, Black/Stainless Steel
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Made in Spain Fabricated from high-quality German stainless steel Fully forged construction offers durability and a seamless transition from blade to handle Professional, satin-finished blade boasts precision cutting and is finely honed for long-lasting sharpness Ergonomic, traditional triple-rivet handle gives balance and comfort Dishwasher safe 8-inch slicing knife slices roasts, poultry, and ham Made of stain-resistant carbon steel that's hot drop forged for durability Triple riveted handle surrounds a full tang Full bolster provides weight and ensures safety Handwash with mild cleanser; lifetime warranty