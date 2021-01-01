ProLounger Classic Caribbean Blue Chenille Power Recline and Lift Wingback Chair

The ProLounger power lift classic wingback recliner is great for the elderly or people with mobility challenges. This comfortable power recliner allows you to not only recline and relax but also to rise out of your seat with ease. The infinite position recliner transitions between reclining, sitting and lifting and can stop at any position in-between with the easy to use wire attached remote. Features flared arms that are easy to grip and a square tufted wingback back cushion to provide ultimate comfort and added style. Full chaise pad between the chair and the leg rest to support the legs for a truly comfortable recline. Convenient side pocket provides a place to store the wired remote close at hand. UL approved, easy-to-use wired controller. Covered in a durable, easy clean 100% polyester cozy chenille fabric. Recliner is 61 inches long and 27.5 inches high when fully reclined. Recliner requires 12.5 inches in back to recline and 12.5 inches in front to recline. Cushions are filled with high density foam, polyester fiber and an independently wrapped pocketed coil spring system for a custom sit. Transformer and wall plug located underneath the seat during shipping. Imported, color may vary. Color: Caribbean Blue.