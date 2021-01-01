From rachael ray

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick 5.5-Quart Covered Casserole, Sea Salt Gray Gradient

$42.99 on sale
($49.99 save 14%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

MADE TO LAST: Durable aluminum construction heats casserole pan quickly and evenly; long-lasting nonstick interior provides easy food release and cleanup COOK IN COLOR: Casserole features colorful easy-cleaning two-tone enamel exterior for a bold style statement EASY HANDLING: Grippy side handles are double riveted for extra strength and rubberized for added grasp and comfort LOCK IN HEAT AND FLAVOR: Casserole pan includes shatter-resistant glass lid STOVE TO OVEN SUCCESS: Dutch oven style casserole pan is oven safe to 350 degrees F and perfect for recipes that start on the stovetop and finish in the oven, Manufacturer: Rachael Ray

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com