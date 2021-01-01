Classic And Stylish Twin Size Wood Platform Bed With Headboard,Footboard And Wood Slat Support

Product Description: This Wood Platform Bed with Headboard and Footboard is a minimalistic, stylish bed frame that works well with a variety of decorating styles and makes it easy for you to enhance and improve your space. Featuring strong, solid pine wood and supporting slats, this bed is built to last, ensuring it will accompany you for many years. The beautiful white finish makes this bed frame an excellent addition to any bedroom, do not miss the chance take it home today. Weight & Dimensions: Overall Product Dimension: 80"L X 42"W X 43"H; Detail Product Dimension: Please refer to the Size image; Number of Package: 2; Package Dimension: Please refer to the Specification; Overall Product Weight: 70 LBS; Package Weight: Please refer to the Specification; Weight Capacity: 275LBS; Recommended Mattress Thickness: 8".Specification: Product Type: Platform Bed; Size: Twin; Color: White/Pink; Product material: Plywood+MDF+Pinewood,Bed slat material: Plywood; Level of Assembly: Partial assembly; Box Spring Required: No; Mattress Included: No; Estimated Time to Assemble: 15 mins; Warranty time: One Year(Manufacture Defect); Suggested Number of People: 2; Additional Tools Required: All Tools Included; Avoid power tools: Yes; Number of Slats: 10; Country of Origin: Vietnam. Notes: Manual measurement has been used,there may be some reasonable error. All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display. Bed Frame Color: Pink