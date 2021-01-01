Classic American Mahjong Game Set (Mahjongg) in Metal Case 166 Tiles with Racks Chips Dice and Instructions

1.An ideal mahjong set for beginners or a family game set, this premium 166 no-fade title set comes with racks, chips, dice, and instructions for American Mah jong. Hansen Games multicolor pushers (sold separately) also fit into the case. 2.Versatile- play either American or Chinese Mahjong. To play Chinese style use the red dragons as hong zhong and the green dragons as fa tiles. 168 tiles include: 36 Dots, 36 Bams, 36 Craks, 12 Dragons,16 Winds, 16 Flowers, 10 Jokers, 4 Blanks. 3.The hard-sided 20 x 8.2 x 4 inch aluminum attache case is sturdy for travel and storage. Includes easy to follow instructions. Tiles are deeply carved and made of durable, fade resistant melamine. 4.Hansen Games has created top quality classic games for over 60 years. A family company with a passion for creating quality traditional games for all ages, Hansen Games takes pride in making excellent, affordable products that last. 5.Contents: 168 melamine tiles, 4 translucent multicolor racks, 3 dice, instructions for American Mahjong, wind indicator, and scoring coins. Pushers not included., Manufacturer: John N. Hansen Co.