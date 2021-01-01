SLEEP OPTIONS Classic 8in. Medium Memory Foam Tight Top King Mattress

The Classic 8 in. profile has Visco Elastic Memory Foam and is designed for the ultimate in comfort and support, starting with the top layer of 2 in. breathable memory foam that works with the support layer providing you with the ultimate sleeping experience. The 6 in. support base layer maintains the strength and effectiveness of the layers. The two layers work together to bring you the relaxation you crave and the ultimate sleeping experience. The luxurious knit cover is soft and silky to the touch. The foam in this mattress is CertiPUR-US certified. This mattress ships compressed for ease of delivery and set up.