SAFAVIEH Classic Black/Gold 8 ft. x 11 ft. Border Medallion Area Rug

In creating the Classic Collection, careful attention to each critical element of design, material, color, and workmanship was painstakingly undertaken to meet Safavieh's award winning standards. Some of the finest Persian and European exemplary designs are reinterpreted in the Classic Collection. The use of 100% pure premium wool and a luster wash gives the pile a plush, soft feel. Hand-tufted. Made in India. This is a great addition for your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Black/Gold.