Welwick Designs Classic 6-Drawer Slate Grey Groove Dresser

Add classic charm to your home with this farmhouse inspired dresser. Simple frame indentation on the face of the piece emanates a clean and engaging look that stands the test of time and transitions well between youth and adult bedrooms. This traditional dresser includes groove-detailing on the side and painted metal hardware making it sturdy and stylish, while six drawers conveniently multiply your storage space. Plus, this low chest of drawers is an enchanting storage unit that is bound to impress with its painted white finish while still making room to store and display items on top of it. Color: Slate Grey.