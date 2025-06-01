FireKing Classic 4-Drawer Vertical File Cabinet, Fire Resistant, Letter, Black, 25.06"D (4-1825-CBL)

Use this heavily insulated file cabinet to organize letter-sized document folders. The inter-drawer insulation of this cabinet keeps files safe in the event of a fire, and the high-security key lock ensures that documents are for your eyes only. This vertical file cabinet comes equipped with water-resistant technology, which prevents water from damaging files. With four roomy drawers, this FireKing file cabinet offers enough space to store essential papers for optimum organization..Lifetime manufacturer limited warranty.Vertical file cabinet for everyday use.Drawers are made of metal with black finish.Dimensions: 52.75"H x 17.75"W x 25.06"D.Meets or exceeds UL/ETL standards.Four-drawer vertical filing cabinet holds letter-size documents.Key lock for added security.Includes Dock to Dock delivery.Keep documents safe and secure with this FireKing black vertical four-drawer fire-resistant file cabinet.