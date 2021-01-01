GE Halogen 35-Watt MR16 Indoor Floodlight bulbs cast a wide beam of warm white halogen light. They are dimmable to provide just the right brightness. GE Halogen MR16 (2-inch diameter) Indoor Floodlight bulbs are rated to last 1.8 years based on 3 hours per day use and featured a covered lens. Use these halogen MR16 bulbs with GU5.3 bi-pin bases in indoor and outdoor track lights and landscape lights with 12 Volt plug-in sockets. GE Classic 35-Watt EQ MR16 Dimmable Soft White Reflector Light Fixture Halogen Light Bulb (3-Pack) | 33139