Classic 3-Drawer Nightstand/Side Table Storage Wood Cabinet, Black

DescriptionAn even mix of classic and contemporary elements, this clean-lined nightstand lets you tuck away bedside essentials in style. Crafted from solid and manufactured wood, this piece features three drawers adorned with nickel-hued knobs that provide a place for books, vitamins, and more. Neutral finish outfits this design, ensuring it’s versatile enough to blend with any color palette you dream up. Best of all, this nightstand arrives fully assembled.HighlightsThe metal sliding rail provides a smooth glide for you to reach all your bedroom necessities quickly and easily.Comes fully assembled, add this brand new item to your home and enjoy the convenience and style right now!Stable bedside table/cabinet/end telephone table for living room, bedroom Advantages1. Best-selling Nightstand2. We produce this item in a big factory which has a low damage and defective rate.3. Compared with the same quality, the price is competitive. Weights & DimensionsOverall28.1'' H x 27.9'' W x 16.9'' DDrawer Interior6'' H x 21'' W x 15'' DTotal Weight Capacity300 lbEach drawer weight capacity88 poundsOverall Product Weight46 lb SpecificationsFrame Material Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species PineDrawers Included YesNumber of Drawers 3Drawer Glide Mechanism Roller GlidesShelving Included NoProduct Care Wipe with soft dry clothFinished Back YesIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface NoNotes: There will be chromatic aberration caused by light difference, thanks for your understanding. Color: Beige