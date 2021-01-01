Mastered It - Graduation Party Apparel Class Of 2021 Proud Aunt Vintage Graduation Senior Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

For senior year of high school or college for a student graduating, getting a Deploma, Bachelor's, Masters or PhD. Say congrats with this Class of 2021 gift, for celebrating your degree at your next commencement ceremony or graduation party. Great grad gift idea for teens or senior class students in a quarantine graduation ceremony at a virtual social distanced school. Be a proud grad mom, dad or teacher with this family graduation apparel. Wear it under your cap and gown with tassel. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only