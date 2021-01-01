VepaDesigns Graduation Pillows & Bags Family Gifts Class Of 2021 Aunt Auntie Grad Student Cool Graduation Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Show your support for your favorite niece or nephew that is graduating next year! Get this school Design that is perfect for first day of school or graduation day. This awesome Design is perfect to motivate them more in their studies! Are you an aunt of a high school or college senior that is candidate for graduation next year? Claim it and get this cool Design as a gift to yourself! It's also a great present for christmas, birthday, first day of school or graduation day. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only