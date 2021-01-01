SAMSUNG 65" Class Neo QLED 4K (2160P) LED Smart TV QN65QN90 2021

Quantum Matrix TechnologyExperience this brilliantly intense picture powered by a vast array of tiny light cells using exclusive Mini LED designed technology for hyper-focused brightness and dimming in all the right areas.Neo Quantum Processor 4KElevate your entertainment to jaw-dropping 4K clarity. The next-gen Neo Quantum Processor 4K utilizes advanced AI based deep-learning analysis to analyze the signal, source, and scene-by-scene content to deliver our best 4K optimized experiences. No matter what you watch, the 4K clarity is super-charged.*Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.Quantum HDR 32XDetails come to life with ultra rich color, deep contrast, and HDR10+ dynamic tone mapping that shifts the color and contrast scene by scene for spectacular clarity.**The range of Quantum HDR claims luminance based on internal testing standards and is subject to change according to viewing environment or specific conditions.Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+)Feel like you're in the middle of the action with directional, realistic sound that projects from speakers built into all sides of the TV.Motion Xcelerator Turbo+Never miss a beat with minimized blur and enhanced motion clarity, and catch all the fast-moving action whether you're watching sports or taking advantage of newer Next-Gen gaming capabilities.100% Color Volume with Quantum DotGet our finest picture ever with Color Volume 100%, Quantum Dot, which transforms light into breathtaking, stay-true color at any brightness.*100% color volume measured in Movie Mode and the DCI-P3 color space, certified by VDE.Anti-ReflectionLose yourself in what you're watching with anti-reflection, which minimizes distractions from sun and light so you can enjoy sports and movies any time of day.Ultra Viewing AngleSee every detail at any angle. Ultra Viewing Angle gives you the consistent detailed picture, even when sitting off to the side. So every seat is the best one in the house.Q-SymphonySurround yourself with synchronized sound from your TV and soundbar, orchestrated in complete harmony with Q-Symphony.* Q-Symphony is available only with compatible soundbar. Check for Q-Symphony compatibility on soundbar product specifications.SpaceFit SoundEnjoy optimized sound tailored to your environment, no matter where your TV is placed.