Sony 85" Class KD85X91J Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR X91J Series 2021 Model

• 4K HDR PROCESSOR X1™ – Powerful TV processing that delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. • TRILUMINOS™ Display – Reproduces more colors than a conventional TV resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life. • FULL ARRAY LED & X-TENDED DYNAMIC RANGE – Precisely controlled backlighting brings out real-life depth and detail with deep blacks and high peak brightness. • GOOGLE TV™ – See 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV, all in one place. Google TV brings your favorite content from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, the Apple TV app, and many more. • X-MOTION CLARITY™ – Advanced motion control for smooth pictures that are brighter and clearer, significantly benefiting fast moving action in movies and sports. • 4K X-REALITY PRO™ – Our unique 4K database upscales all the HD content you love to near-4K resolution bringing back real-world detail and texture. • ACOUSTIC MULTI-AUDIO – Two sound positioning tweeters on the sides of the TV elevate the soundstage, enabling sound to follow the action for a truly immersive experience. • DOLBY VISION, IMAX ENHANCED, NETFLIX CALIBRATED MODE – Enjoy immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended. • GOOGLE ASSISTANT – Use your voice to easily find your favorite movies, shows, and music. Get answers on screen, control smart home devices, and more. • APPLE AIRPLAY – Works with AirPlay 2 to easily stream content from your Apple device.