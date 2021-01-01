From supersonic
Supersonic 24" Class - Full HD LED TV - 1080p, 60Hz (SC-2411) and SC-612 HDTV Flat Digital Antenna
Advertisement
Supersonic 24" Class TV (SC-2411):Key Features:Screen Size (Diag.): 24" Backlight Type: LEDResolution: 1080pEffective Refresh Rate: 60HzSmart Functionality: noAspect Ratio: 16:9Viewable Angle (H/V): 170 degrees/160 degreesOSD Language: multiple languagesBuilt-in speakersColor Capacity: 16.7 million colorsConnectivity:HDMI Inputs: 3RF: 1USB Ports: 1PC RGB (VGA): 1CVBS and Audio L/R: 1What's In The Box:Remote controlAC power adapter, car cordSC-612 HDTV Flat Digital AntennaSupport and Warranty:90-day warranty Flat Screen TV stand sold separately. See all TV stands.Flat Screen TV mount sold separately. See all TV mounts. TV audio equipment sold separately. See all Home Theater Systems. HDMI cables sold separately. See all HDMI Cables.Accessories sold separately. See all Accessories.