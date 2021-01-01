From trendloader
Class D Mono Amplifier 3000W 30000 Watts Monoblock Class D Subwoofer Amplifier
Advertisement
3000W MAXIMUM OUTPUT FOR POWERFUL AUDIO. 700 Watts x 1 RMS @ 4 Ohms Mono. / 1000 Watts x 1 RMS @ 2 Ohms Mono. / 1500 Watts x 1 RMS @ 1 Ohm Mono CROSSOVERS & BASS BOOST: Variable Crossovers and Bass Boosting Ensures Flexible Operation. 105dB SENSITIVITY: Picks Up The Highs and Lows For Faithful Sound Reproduction. REMOTE BASS CONTROL: Mount It Under The Dash or Anywhere Within Reach For Fast Bass Adjustments.