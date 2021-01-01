TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD Smart Android TV - 32S330

The 3-Series TCL Android TV puts all your entertainment favorites in one place, allowing quick access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, your cable box, gaming console, and other devices—all from your speedy, simplified home screen. Enjoy entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home using Google Assistant. The Google Assistant is always on, ready to help, and makes life in your living room that much more relaxing. Plus, with Chromecast built-in, you can easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device to your TCL Android TV. Connect all your favorite devices with the two HDMI inputs. Cord cutters can access over-the-air HD content with the built-in tuner or watch live TV from popular cable-replacement services like YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu and more.