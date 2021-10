The Ultralights Clarus Square Mini Pendant with Diffuser makes a bold statement while still being simple and to the point. Hard forged metal has been formed into an elongated rectangle, accented with an ornate all over cut-out design. The bulb is softly dispersed through the Opal Acrylic diffuser, the illumination being evenly spread as well as bouncing off the metallic finish with a sense of playfulness. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Smoked Silver