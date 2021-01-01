Clarkston 17" Table Lamp

Features:Switch location: CordShade: Metal and faux wood finishThis table lamp has a cord for plugging on the wall socketProduct Type: StandardBase Color: Base Finish: Base Material: MetalBase Material Details: BrassWood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per Bulb)(OLD): 60Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Country of Origin: ChinaBattery Operated: NoBattery Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: RockerSwing Arm: YesArchitect Lamp: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Wireless Charger: YesTheme: No ThemeShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: MetalShade Material Details: Shade Shape: DomeFabric Type: Set Type: SingleSeason: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Voltage: 120Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: WITB Bulb Included: NoSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: ADA Compliant: NoCE Certified: NoFIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: NoISO 14000 Certified: ETL Listed: cETL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: UL Listed: YesStiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: MET Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: RoHS Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesCSA Certified: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoUN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 17.3Overall Width - Side to Side: 5.9Overall Depth - Front to Back: 9.5Base Height - Top to Bottom: Base Width - Side to Side: 5.9Base Depth - Front to Back: 5.9Overall