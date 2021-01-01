Clarkson Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (3724-AGB/WH)

The Clarkson Pendant Light from Hudson Valley Lighting adds a sense of flow as it gracefully hangs within the room. Made of shining, reflective metal, a thin downrod gradually widens into a smooth, spherical body with a focused opening at the bottom. A painted metal shade extends from the body and angles downward, creating a visually pleasing silhouette that also focuses the glow from the single lamp, uniting form with function as it adorns the space. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Dome. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass with Soft Off White