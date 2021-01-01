Clarke Pendant Light by Hinkley - Color: White - Finish: Polished Nickel - (4894PN)

The Clarke Pendant Light by Hinkley Lighting brings elegant, classic lines together with timeless details to enhance a traditional silhouette. A bold, slightly tapered, drum-shaped metal shade is supported by slender, arced rods that reach above this piece, connecting to a spherical accent set along the single downrod supporting it. With a dynamic, two-tone finish, this pendant light has an effortless and captivating quality that lends a structured, handsome touch to the spaces it brings a practical layer of light to. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel with Matte White Accents