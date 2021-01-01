From signature design by ashley
Clarkburn Bar Cart Bronze Finish - Signature Design by Ashley
Whisk away your worries with this bar cart, which has plenty of room for spirits, glassware, and other bar essentials. Curved metal handles and caster wheels make for easy maneuverability, while the bronze-tone finish adds a hint of refinery in any room. What a showstopper piece that charms with a “less is more” aesthetic. Signature Design by Ashley is a registered trademark of Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.