Clarium Case Designed for Galaxy S10e Case 2019 Clear TPU CushionHybrid Rigid Back PlateReinforced Corner Protection Cover for Samsung Galaxy S10e.

[Compatible with Galaxy S10e 2019] - DUAL-LAYER PROTECTION - Shock-absorbing bumper and rigid polycarbonate back plate provides extended protection. (Note: This case is NOT for the S10 or S10 Plus!) SLIM PROFILE - Thin, lightweight, and a transparent back enhances the natural style of the phone and contributes to a more comfortable grip. (Note: Peel off protective film around case before use) WIRELESS POWERSHARE - Power to share with a friend when a charger is not accessible. [Note: Works with most QI-compatible devices.] PRECISION CUTOUTS - Snug-fit wraps perfectly around your phone including cutouts for buttons, camera, and charging ports. LIFETIME WARRANTY - is here to ensure our Clarium Galaxy S10e case works the way you need it to.