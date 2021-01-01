From artmore tile
Artmore Tile Clarity White 6 in. x 12 in. Polished Nanoglass Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (10 Pieces 4.84 Sq. Ft. per Case) | EXT3RD100951
Advertisement
Our Clarity White Nanoglass Collection is a crystallized glass and porcelain tile that combines the beauty of pure white Thassos marble with a composition that is as hard as granite. Let’s explore what makes this tile unique and why it is a great choice for your next project. Artmore Tile Clarity White 6 in. x 12 in. Polished Nanoglass Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (10 Pieces 4.84 Sq. Ft. per Case) | EXT3RD100951