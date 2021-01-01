Clarissa Pendant Light by Bruck Lighting - Color: Beige - Finish: Beige - (WEPCLA/A74/ASH/ASH)

In spaces industrial or natural, minimalist or maximalist, the Clarissa Pendant Light by Bruck Lighting will add the right amount of modern style and warm light. It looks like a mechanical part, but is actually made out of numerous painstakingly bent panels of Reconstructed Wood Veneer; the natural wood grain is evident on both the interior and exterior of the shade. This unique take on a drum pendant was designed in Argentina as part of the Wood Ecological Project (WEP), inspired by that countrys varied topographies and natural resources, including the Andes mountains, glacial lakes and grasslands filled with waving strands of Pampas grass. Bruck Lighting, one of the LEDRA Brands, has been operating in the U.S. since 1993 and is based in California. The brand offers LED lighting in contemporary styles that showcase decorative glass and fashionable metals. As the first U.S. lighting manufacturer to integrate LED into decorative and accent pieces, Bruck Lighting infuses quality designs with technological innovation and elegance. Color: Beige. Finish: Ash