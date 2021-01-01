63" Clarissa Crystal Globe Floor Lamp Light Nickel - Inspire Q

Add the beautiful Clarissa Crystal Globe Floor Lamp from Inspire Q to your decor! This truly versatile piece offers an easy to match off-white fabric shade, two elegant crystal glass spheres, and a light nickel finish. This lamp's 3-way switch creates different brightness levels making it easy and convenient to illuminate your favorite space in style! This drum shade style lamp would complement as an accent to your living room, next to your sofa or favorite reading chair! Compatible with fluorescent, halogen, and LED bulbs. Light bulbs not included.