Claridge's: The Cookbook Martyn Nail Author

Claridge's: The Cookbook is a sophisticated addition to your cookbook collection - and a purse-friendly alternative to an overnight stay.Stylist...not that I intend to die, but when I do, I don't want to go to heaven, I want to go to Claridge'sSpencer Tracy I love to check myself into Claridge's now and then for a few nights - just to spoil myselfJade Jagger When I pass through the revolving doors into the glamorous lobby of Claridge's in London, I always feel a thrill. You enter a world of sophistication and wonderful service... Claridge's is my ultimate treat.Lulu Guinness It's the best in the world Alex James An art deco jewel set in the heart of London's Mayfair, Claridge's - one of the world's best luxury hotels - has long been known for inspiring menus and exceptional dining from breakfasts and elevenses, through lunch and afternoon tea, and on to drinks, dinner and the dessert cart. Claridge's: The Cookbook celebrates that heritage in style, with a collection of over 100 of the best-loved dishes and drinks from The Foyer and Reading Room, the Bar and The Fumoir. With interludes ranging from the magic of Christmas to how to host dinner for 100, the extraordinary experience of dining at Claridge's is brought to life in book form.The book will include delectable dishes and drinks for every time of day: from the Arnold Bennett omelette, to the Lobster, langoustine & crab cocktail and the Smoked duck salad. Treats include Cheddar Eccles cakes and a Raspberry marshmallow. Savour everything from the prized Claridge's chicken pie to a slice of Venison Wellington, with some Truffled macaroni gratin or Pommes château. Share the essence of Claridge's with family and friends, in the comfort of your own home - and enjoy!