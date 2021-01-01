Linon Claridge Wood Bar Height Pub Table, 42" Tall, Brown Finish

Our most popular bar height stools now have a coordinating pub table. Perfect for providing a gathering, dining or desking space to your den or living areas. Solid wood base and wood veneer top in a rich brown finish. Be sure to match with stools that have a seat height of 30 to 34" to provide enough leg room. Flexible and durable enough to be used in the dining room, living room or as extra kitchen counter space. Pair with the Claridge Brown, Blue, Red or Beige Bar Stool for a perfect set.