Baxton Studio Clare Glam and Luxe Navy Blue Velvet Fabric Upholstered King Size Panel Bed with Channel Tufted Headboard

With its chic headboard, the Clare bed adds a striking look to any bedroom. Set on top of solid black wood legs, the Clare is upholstered in a soft, luxurious velvet fabric that feels exceptionally soft to the touch. Its glamorous channel tufted headboard forms an impressive backdrop in even the simplest of spaces. Add a set of crisp white sheets and plush duvet to complete the look. This bed requires a box spring for use. The Clare bed is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Dimensions: 47.05" high x 80.31" wide x 83.27" deep; Headboard: 80.31" wide x 23.43" long x 3.54" thick; Distance between slats: 27.95"; Height from floor to top of slat: 7.4" high; Legs: 3.54" high; Inside dimensions (mattress size): 76" wide x 80" deep