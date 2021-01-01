Clara Victorian Dog Sofa

This dog sofa is a great addition to your pet. It is made from a solid kiln that makes it robust and reliable. The dog sofa has a dried dark brown finish that lends a stylish touch to your decor and settings. It has suede material that makes it soft to touch and gives perfect relaxation to your pet. This dog sofa is stuffed with foam that provides your pet with maximum comfort when they rest on it. The dog sofa has four sturdy legs and has a stylish design that looks perfect in any area. The dog sofa has a weight capacity of 50 pounds. This Victorian Dog Sofa can be wiped clean with a cloth.