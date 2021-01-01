Advertisement
The Feiss Clara five light vanity fixture in chrome offers shadow-free lighting in your powder room, spa, or master bath room. Clara features clear seeded glass shades that subtly diffuse the lamping while allowing the exposed bulb to be a central design element of the fixture. Choose the look that is right for your space with four finish options: burnished brass, chrome, satin nickel, oil rubbed bronze or a two-toned finish of textured black with chrome. Feiss Clara 5-Light Chrome Transitional Vanity Light | VS24405CH