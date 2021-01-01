Clara 1-Light Dimmable Armed Sconce

Complete your space with an accent of traditional design when you add this 1-light armed sconce. The fixture is made from metal in the sleek metallic finish of your choice and features simple riveting details around the socket. The arm is adjustable, so you can change the light to face upward, downward, or straight out from your wall. The traditional glass bell-shaped shade houses the included bulb that washes your space in a warm glow. It is compatible with a dimmer switch, so you'll always have the right amount of light. Plus, it's rated for a damp location making it safe to be installed in bathrooms with steamy showers. Finish: Antique Copper/Matte Black, Shade Color: Clear