From sealy

Sealy Clandon Posturedpedic Spring Soft Pillow Top - Mattress Only, Twin Xl, Gray

$529.00 on sale
($1,400.00 save 62%)
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

This upgraded Posturepedic spring mattress features higher quality coils and an added layer of memory foam. The reinforced center third delivers even more comfort and targeted support, and a Duraflex coil edge increases durability. The soft knit cover is treated with Moistureprotect to help keep you cool, and surface-guard technology to keep the mattress protected.Mattress Top Type: Pillow TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Non-Toxic, Cooling Layer, Wrapped Coils, Cushioning Layer, Foam Layer, AntimicrobialAdditional Information: Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 639 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: Twin XlMeasurements: 13.5 Height/Inches, 80 Length/Inches, 39 Width/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 500 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: PlushMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 39 Width/Inches, 22.5 Depth/Inches, 80 Length/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Certipur-Us Certified, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com