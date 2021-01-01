Clamp Power Strip top Power Outlet Clamp Mount with 2 USB Ports 4 AC Outlets Mountable Outlet Removable Power Plugs with 656ft Cord 4AC2USBBlack

clamp power strip with usb has 4 AC outlets, 2 USB charging ports, double break switch connect with 6.56ft power cords. outlet AC output: 125V/12A/1500W/60HZ, USB port: 5V/2.1A max, output 1A/port when using 2 USB ports at the same time. power strip could freely mount and remove, convenient mount on edge. Fit edge thickness size up to 1.7inch, the wall from table distance is about 1.4inch. The Outlet have made of ABS flame-retardant materials, ETL approved and listed. Clamp power outlet on table edge and good to manage and organize your power and cables, provides extra work space. Customer Services: If there is any question with our product, please feel free reach out to us, we will try our best to solve problem for you, we also provide after-sale services for all our products.