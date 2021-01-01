Nostalgic Warehouse CLAMAN_PSG_238_NK_RH Manor Right Handed Passage Door Lever Set with Classic Rose for 2-3/8" Backset Doors Oil-Rubbed Bronze

Nostalgic Warehouse CLAMAN_PSG_238_NK_RH Manor Right Handed Passage Door Lever Set with Classic Rose for 2-3/8" Backset Doors Passage Function: Passage door hardware has no locking mechanism. Both the interior and exterior handles are always free making it perfect for hallways, closet doors, and anywhere else a lock isn't needed. Passage door hardware can also be used in conjunction with a deadbolt to secure a back door or entrance.Features:Constructed of solid forged brass for lasting durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by a 5 year limited warrantyADA compliantSpecifications:Backset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" - 1-3/4"Handing: RightHandle Length: 4-9/16"Handle Projection: 2-3/8"Trim Width: 2-1/2"Trim Height: 2-1/2"Product Weight: 2.47 lbsLatch Faceplate: Square Corner Oil-Rubbed Bronze