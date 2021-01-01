From united weavers of america
United Weavers Of America Clairmont 2 x 3 Denim Blue Indoor Border Oriental Area Rug | 4000 40061 24
Opulent oriental design with a simple approach, this stunning rug will add a touch of class to your home dé£¯r. The fashion forward distressed look is accented with cool denim blues and ivory white to flow beautifully with your existing dé£¯r. Along with a designer look and feel, this exquisite rug is meant for durability and stain resistance for your lifestyle needs. United Weavers Of America Clairmont 2 x 3 Denim Blue Indoor Border Oriental Area Rug | 4000 40061 24