Claire 71" Pillow Top Arm Reclining Loveseat

Charm your living room or lounge area with this loveseat, wrapped in polyester upholstery. The sumptuous comfort of this reclining loveseat designed to respond to your every move, it features a power-adjustable headrest that allows you to recline and still have a great view of the TV while the power lumbar support to get you feeling back on track. This power reclining loveseats enticing upholstery is enhanced with back and has a sturdy corner blocked wooden frame with metal reinforced seats. Also, the power touch reclining mechanism and four stainless steel cup holders extend your comfort level while providing a good space to your beverages.