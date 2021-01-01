From joss & main
Claire Beaded 12 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Advertisement
A chic, contemporary upgrade to classic white china, this gorgeous stoneware set features a ridged outer rim lined with a delicate polka dot display for a dash of charm. Stackable as well as microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe, this 4-person 12-piece set includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 mugs, and 4 soup bowls. Give it your own spin… pair it with a blue and white runner for a touch of coastal appeal, and a mason jar full of freshly picked flowers for a natural element.