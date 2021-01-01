From brookside
Brookside Claire Barrel Chair with Hairpin Legs Faux Leather Dark Gray | BS0004CHR00FG
Advertisement
Traditional barrel-shaped accent chair with a mid-century modern feel. Compact size is perfect for small spaces; chair measures 25-in x 27.5-in x 25-in. Durable wooden frame and hairpin legs hold up to 300 pounds. Simply attach the legs to this pre-assembled chair for quick and easy setup. Thickly padded cushion seat provides optimal comfort. Curved design with metal hairpin legs creates a transitional look perfect for any room in your home. Upholstered finish is available in Camel Faux Leather, Charcoal Faux Leather, Navy Fabric, and Charcoal Fabric. Brookside Claire Barrel Chair with Hairpin Legs Faux Leather Dark Gray | BS0004CHR00FG