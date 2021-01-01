From chantal
Chantal 3.Clad Tri-Ply 7 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot in Polished Stainless Steel with Glass Lid
Advertisement
3.Clad Cookware is Chantal's top of the line. This world-class cookware features bonded, multi-ply, construction that transfers heat easily and efficiently. Made with gleaming Stainless Steel, stylish glass lids and beautifully functional stay-cool handles, it cooks effortlessly on all cooking surfaces including Magnetic Induction. The 7 qt. Stockpot is a versatile size that is great for summer shrimp boils or hot stew on a winters day.