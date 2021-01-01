From rosdorf park
Claborn Rectangle Wall Mirror
Advertisement
Features:Material: GlassFinish: ClearEtched floral designClean with damp clothMount Type: Wall MountedMirror Type: AccentShape: RectangleOrientation : VerticalStyle: TraditionalFramed: YesFrame Material: GlassFrame Design: VenetianFrame Construction: Frame Material Details: Frame Finish: ClearNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationStorage Included: NoStorage Type: Pieces Included: Shelves Included: NoSwing Arm Included: NoPower Source: Lighted: NoBulb Type: Bulbs Included: Number of Lights: Dimmable Lighting: Compatible Lights Part Number: Shaver Socket: NoBeveled Glass: NoVenetian: YesFog Free Mirror: NoGlass Distortion & Magnification: Magnifying: NoMagnification Rate: Adjustable: NoAdjustability Type: Tilt Mirror: NoLife Stage: AdultProduct Care: Clean with damp clothCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber in Set: Mirror Finishes: BeveledDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 70Overall Width - Side to Side: 31Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3Mirror Height - Top to Bottom: 52Mirror Width - Side to Side: 31Overall Product Weight: 42Largest Dimension: 70Assembly:Installation Required : YesInstallation Type: Installation Type Details: Number Points of Contact: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes