DeepCool CL500 Mid-Tower ATX Case High Airflow Mesh Front Panel I/O USB Type-C port Tempered Glass Magnetic Side Panel Built-In Fan Hub and.

Large mesh panels in front and on top provide high airflow ventilation for maximum cooling performance Easy access side panels and a one-button release for the top panel makes getting to your components simple and fast A full tempered glass side panel showcases your build and features a magnetic handle, no screws needed. Front I/O USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port for fast charging with the latest devices Multiple radiator support up to 360mm and install up to 6 cooling fans for optimal cooling 4-Port PWM fan hub and a built-in GPU stand add extra functionality for organizing your build