From evlogies labs llc
CL4940 Corded Standard Phone with Answering System and Backlit Display White Renewed
Advertisement
Simple, Corded Operation. Line Power Mode. Display Dial. Mute. Last Number Redial. Flash Receiver Volume Control. Ringer Volume Control. Table and Wall Mountable. Hearing Aid Compatible. English/Spanish/French Setup Menu Clear speak Dial-in-Base Speakerphone. Speakerphone Volume Control. Caller ID / Call Waiting. 50 Name and Number Caller ID History Digital Answering System. Call Screen/Intercept. Time and Date Stamp. Message Counter. Big button Display;Message guardR memory for power failure Backlit Display. Extra-Large Tilt Display. Extra-Large Buttons. Power adapter input: AC120V 60Hz DSL Subscribers may need to us a DSL Filter