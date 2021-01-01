Codelocks CL415 Mechanical Medium Duty Leverset with a Full Sized Lever Handles from the CL400 Collection Stainless Steel Leverset Keyless Entry

Codelocks CL415 Mechanical Medium Duty Leverset with a Full Sized Lever Handles from the CL400 Collection Mechanical Medium Duty Leverset with a Full Sized Lever Handles Enjoy the convenience and control available from a Codelocks equipped Door in your home or place of work. Never worry about key control again once you lock up those special areas with a mechanical or electronic Codelock. Inexpensive, simple to install and use, and ultra reliable, Codelocks provide the peace of mind, freedom, and convenience of keyless access control.The Codelock 400 series is a medium duty mechanical combination lock with full size lever handles. The lever handles allow it to be used where the knob operated push button lock is unsuitable. The functions available allow for control of the Door in various ways for office, educational, local authority or other medium duty commercial and residential applications.Medium duty CodelockPVD, weather resistant, low maintenance finishFull size lever handlesOutside lever has a slipping clutch to avoid damage to the mechanism if forcedEasy code change as often as requiredCode free option available on both Profile Mortise Lock and Mortise Latchbolt functions Mechanical Stainless Steel