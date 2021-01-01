CL2 inWall Rated cm Quad Shielded Coaxial RG6 Coax in Black 100 Feet

High performance RG6 (also refer to as RG6/U cable, RG-6/U or RG-6 cable) for connecting a television (CATV), VCR, satellite receiver, box, digital router, modem cable, TV antenna cable, or other devices with RG6 F-type coaxial (RG6 F-pin coaxial) port Quad shielded RG6 coax is the perfect choice for DirectTV and Dish Network systems at up to 3 GHz Convenient and cost-effective TV cord provide spare or replacement digital coaxial cables for different systems. The tv coaxial has low profile metallic connectors ensure a secure connection and increase durability Heavy quad-shielding consists of four layers of aluminum foil and braid shielding against electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI) RG6 coaxial has durable and flexible PVC jacket which complies with the CM and CL2 rating for the fire safety requirements