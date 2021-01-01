CL-21 Microphone for Cello

Fully adaptable, lightweight rubber clamp will fit on any size of cello; flexible gooseneck for fast, easy mounting and can be placed at the very heart of the sound Excellent natural sound; capsule preserves the full harmonic envelope and warmth of the instrument Very high acceptable sound pressure level (140 dB) and protection from instrument vibration Mini XLR to XLR connector adapter ensures that the mic lead is properly positioned on the instrument 48V phantom power supply required for wired connection; clamps and XLR adapter supplied with the mic pack