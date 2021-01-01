Frameport CKP-PD-RATVU-6-2/3X2 Colonial Knotty Pine 24 Inch by 80 Inch Rebated Arch Top 2 Panel Interior Slab Passage Door Unfinished Doors Passage

Frameport CKP-PD-RATVU-6-2/3X2 Colonial Knotty Pine 24 Inch by 80 Inch Rebated Arch Top 2 Panel Interior Slab Passage Door Features: Add the rich beauty of nature with a door constructed from solid pine that is built to last The vintage look of knotty pine creates the warm feel that compliments any style Ready for the final touch, the unfinished pine surface is suitable for staining or painting Designed and constructed to prevent moisture intrusion that can cause warping, twisting and cracking All Frameport doors are constructed from wood that is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Includes the peace of mind of a five (5) year limited warranty with one (1) year coverage on the factory finish Door Dimensions: Height: 80" Width: 24" Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Door Slab Only Unfinished