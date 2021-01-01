CKLau 4Kx2K@60Hz 4:4:4 Ultra HD 4 Port USB 3.0 HDMI KVM Switch with Cables, Hub and Audio Output Supports Wireless Keyboard Mouse

1. HDMI KVM Switch 4 Port: One set of keyboard, mouse and 1 monitor control 4 computers/laptops/PCs. With 2 extra USB3.0 HUB, data transferring rate up to 5Gbps/s(10 times faster than USB 2.0). Support wireless keyboard and mouse, Apple keyboard (hot key is changeable), touch screen, OLED screen, wide screen, etc. 2. KVM with HDMI: We are certified HDMI adopter over 10 years. Excellent image processing and transmission capacity, make the output signal is more smooth and steady. 3. USB KVM Switch: Four switching way optional: Hotkey switching(NumLock + NumLock + 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 + Enter, or Ctrl+Ctrl+1 / 2 / 3 / 4+Enter, or ScrollLock+ ScrollLock+1 / 2 / 3 / 4 + Enter), mouse switching(click mouse wheel 2 times + left button / right button), manual button switching, wired remote push button switching. 4. KVM Switch 4K:Drive-free for Windows 10/7/2000/XP/Vista, Linux, Mac, Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, Raspbian, Ubuntu, etc. 5. Compatible 4096x2160@ 60Hz, 3840x2160@60Hz and1080P. Support hot