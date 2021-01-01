CKL Quad Monitor HDMI KVM Swtich 4 Port 4K@30Hz, 4x4 Keyboard Video Mouse Switcher with Cables Support Extended and Mirrored Display for Windows.

?4 in 4 out Quad Monitor HDMI KVM Switch Control up to 4 computers or Laptops from one set of keyboard, mouse and 3 monitors which supports 4 monitors extended display or duplicated; It requires each computer and laptop has 4 graphic cards or 4 video output interfaces. Ideal tool for graphic designers, programming engineers, public display or advertising, surveillance etc. Support computers and laptops with 4 HDMI/ VGA/ DVI/ display port/ USB C mixture interfaces? perfect for computers with 4 HDMI outputs. Also support HDMI/ VGA/ DVI/ DP/ Type C mixture devices but need reliable adapters (not included) for non-HDMI interfaces. Please be aware of the adapters you need before purchasing. Cross support multiple platform and devices, Plug and play with no driver needed? fully compatible with Windows 10/7/2000/XP/ and Mac; also support HDMI devices like webcam, hard disk player, game console, DVR, NVR etc.; With an extra USB 2. 0 port for sharing USB printers, scanners and Jump drives;